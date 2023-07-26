Two teens charged with vandalizing a Huntsville soccer pitch
Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals following a mischief investigation in the area of Greer Road and Muskoka Road 10.
On July 24, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Huntsville Detachment of the OPP was contacted by a member of the public reporting two vehicles doing burnouts on a soccer field in the area. Officers began an investigation and identified both involved drivers. Investigators estimated the damage to be in excess of $50,000.
As a result, an 18-year-old, William VANDERHORN, of Huntsville was charged with Mischief over $5000.
Additionally, a 16-year-old male of Huntsville was charged with:
· Mischief over $5000
· Take motor vehicle without consent
· Drive motor vehicle -no licence
The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on a later date. The 16-year-old's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).
Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1(888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
You may be interested in...
-
Packed house for First Responders Night at Sunset SpeedwayA packed house took in Westys Equipment First Responders Night with free admission for all First Responders courtesy of Canadian Equipment Outfitters. Next up, Fan Appreciation Night during Innisfil Ribfest next weekend. Racing starts at 6pm Saturday, July 29, 2023.
-
City asking residents to show their appreciation for lifeguardsThe city of Orillia is encouraging people to share their appreciation for Orillia lifeguards on social media using #OrilliaAquaticHeroes, as part of Lifeguard Appreciation Day on July 31, 2023.
-
Two teens charged with vandalizing a Huntsville soccer pitchHuntsville OPP have charged two teens with michief for ripping through a local soccer field, doing burnouts and causing thousands of dollars in damage.