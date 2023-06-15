UPDATE - FOUND - OPP seek help in finding missing Alliston-area woman
UPDATE - The missing person has been found
The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking the public and our media partners for assistance in locating a missing female.
Brenda is described as a Caucasian female, approximately 5'6" tall, approximately 140-150lbs, medium build wearing blue jeans, light-colored top with possibly long sleeves, grey shoes may be wearing a blue jacket. Police and family members are concerned for her health and wellbeing.
Brenda was last seen on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m., in the area west end of Alliston on Hwy 89.
You can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as we exhaust every resource available to locate Brenda.
If you live in the area, please check surveillance video. Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brenda to contact Police at 1-888-310-1122.
