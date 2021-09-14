iHeartRadio
UPDATE - Georgian College Barrie lockdown lifted

lockdown

LOCKDOWN UPDATE:

Barrie Police have given the all clear - and have advised it's safe to reopen Barrie Campus.

Students & employees may enter campus. Students with in-person classes scheduled today should check Blackboard for instructions from faculty, as some may be rescheduled. No change to online classes.

The Georgian College Barrie Campus was locked down for about an hour on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the college confirmed the lockdown to CTV News shortly after 9:30 a.m. but said no other details were available.

Barrie Police were  on scene and were conducting an investigation.

 

