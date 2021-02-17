UPDATE: Missing Midland woman located

UPDATE: Missing 22-year-old woman has been located.

The OPP are looking for a missing Midland woman. 22-year-old Nicole Mercer was last seen at her home at 9:30pm on Family Day, Monday, February 15th. She is described as white, 5' 3" in height, 96 lbs, with brown/red short cut hair, brown eyes. Police say she may be in the Barrie / Orillia area.

Clothing description - possibly wearing a black coat, black leggings with a pattern on the side, blue running shoes, grey sweater.

Family and police are investigating out of concern for Nicole's health and well being.

Anyone with further information about her is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).