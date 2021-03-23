Voting now open for CAA's Worst Roads in Ontario

After a year off due to the pandemic, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) is back with it's annual Worst Roads campaign - and they are looking for your nominations for Worst Road of the year for 2021.

According to the CAA - good roads are essential for great communities because they keep people and business moving, and while most people see roads that are in need of repair, 2/3 of those asked in a 2018 CAA survey took no action to lobby for the work to be done. The CAA Worst Roads campaign has influenced governments to do the work, resulting in repaving and repairs to many of the roads that have appeared on Ontario's Worst Roads lists.

So think about the roads on your travels. While potholes are a good indication of a bad road - there are other hazards out there that qualify a road for the Worst Road status. A hazard is defined as any possible source of danger - be it congestion, parking issues, inadequate barriers or merge lanes, or poor visibility ie blind intersections or bends.

In 2019, two roads in our region made the top 10 list in Ontario. They were Riverdale Drive in Washago was the second worst road in the province, while Carnegie Beach Road in Scugog was number nine on the list.

Ontario's Top 10 Worst Roads in 2019

Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto Riverdale Drive, Washago Dufferin Street, Toronto County Road 49, Prince Edward Barton Street East, Hamilton Burlington Street East, Hamilton Avondale Road, Belleville Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto Carnegie Beach Road, Scugog Bathurst Street, Toronto

In 2019 the CAA listed the worst roads for each region - Here are the top six in Central Ontario, with the majority in Barrie.

Riverdale Drive, Washago Essa Road, Barrie Hurst Drive, Barrie Bell Farm Road, Barrie Duckworth Street, Barrie Lockhart Road, Barrie

To nominate a road this year - use this link.