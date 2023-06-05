WALK for Lupus hopes to light up Heritage Park in Barrie

The Barrie Chapter of Lupus Ontario is inviting you to help them light up Kempenfelt Bay for their annual Walk behind held at Heritage Park on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Bring your favourite flashing items, glow sticks, glow in the dark paint, shoelaces, and dance moves.Most Lupus patients have a sensitivity to the sun, so this year they are holding their annual fundraiser walk at sunset with a glow in the dark theme! Meet us at the gazebo at 7:30pm for registration with the walk starting at 8:30pm.

WALK for Lupus began 22 years ago with a single walk and has grown into an event involving thousands of participants throughout Ontario. Over the years, the WALK for Lupus has raised over $1 Million to fund the Lupus Ontario Geoff Carr Research Fellowship, support and education programs for lupus patients and their families, and advocacy projects aimed at improving programs and services for lupus patients.

WALKs are also being held in other communities across the province.

More information on YOUR community WALK - Click Here

With your help, Lupus Ontario hopes to someday find a way to live a life without lupus.