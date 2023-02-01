Want to go to college, but can't afford it? Georgian shows you how.

Are you thinking about heading to college this fall but wondering how you can make it more affordable? If you’re ready to pursue your dream career and looking to study at Georgian, they can offer some solutions around financial aid and answer any questions you may have at one of their upcoming Get to Know Georgian events.

The college is offering a series of Get to Know Georgian events this winter – Tuesday, Feb. 7, Tuesday, Feb. 21, Tuesday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 21. These events run from 5 to 6 p.m. and they’re virtual so you can attend from wherever you are.

The Feb. 21 session will deal specifically with Financial Aid and feature all the ways you can pay for college including awards, scholarships, OSAP and more.

“Paying your way to graduation doesn’t have to be as difficult as you think and we can show you how to invest in yourself and your dreams,” said Kristy Linklater, Associate Director, Marketing and Recruitment. “We have $3.7 million in annual bursaries, awards, and scholarships available and can offer some other financial aid solutions as well. We’d encourage people to attend to explore their options as there’s still time to register for fall. Our knowledgeable and friendly student recruitment team is here to answer all your questions and assist you with applying to college.”

At Get to Know Georgian, not only will you learn about financial options and their programs and services – they’ll waive the Ontario College Application Service (OCAS) fee if you apply on the day of the event with a Georgian program as your #1 choice.

Whether you’re thinking about attending Georgian yourself or are a parent or supporter of a future student, this event is your opportunity to connect with their friendly recruitment team about all things Georgian.

Get to Know Georgian is a great opportunity to:

discover financial aid options

learn how to get started by searching their 130+ full-time programs to find the right program fit

get information on the many supports available to students

find out what Georgian’s seven campuses have to offer as you explore postsecondary options

understand Georgian’s admission requirements, the application process and key dates

get help with your college application and find out how you can apply to Georgian for free

and more!

There will also be a Q&A session where people can ask specific questions about Georgian.

Register online and get full details at GeorgianCollege.ca/GetToKnowGeorgian.

If you’re looking for specific help around student housing, the March 21 session will help you discover your options.