Warrant issued for suspect in Elnaz Hajtimiri abduction

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has issued an arrest warrant for an individual believed to be involved in Elnaz HAJTAMIRI's kidnapping.

On February 16, 2023, the OPP released four photos of three suspects and a person of interest in connection with the kidnapping. Thanks to the public's support, one of the suspects has been identified as Deshawn DAVIS, 35-years-old of Toronto, Ontario (photo attached). A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with information on Davis's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The OPP is still looking for the public's help in identifying the other male and female in the previously published photos. Police believe these individuals are residing in the Greater Toronto Area. Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or through the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415.

In addition, police are still looking to identify one, or potentially two, individuals of interest who rented vehicles in December 2021. They are not suspects in the kidnapping, but police would like to speak with them as they may have information related to this case.

A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is still available for anyone with information that will lead to Elnaz's whereabouts.

Elnaz, 37-year-old at the time, was abducted at approximately 8:30 p.m. on January 12, 2022, from a residence on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach by three suspects dressed in police gear, but not actual uniforms. They fled in what is believed to be a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

HAJTAMIRI stands approximately 160 cm (5'3") tall. She is of slim build and had shoulder-length black hair until it had been cut to a shorter length before she was abducted. Photos of Elnaz and the suspects are available at opp.ca/news/#/mediakit.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip. Members of the public are strongly urged to help share our message on social media using the hashtag #BringElnazHome.