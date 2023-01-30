Wasaga Beach hits jackpot with casino revenue cheque

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is excited to issue the first quarterly gaming revenue payment of $152,138 to the Town of Wasaga Beach, for its role in hosting the new Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach. This first payment is based on casino revenue generated from November 23, 2022, to December 31, 2022, the first 39 days the casino operated during OLG’s third quarter.

During a grand opening event at the new Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach, OLG’s President and CEO Duncan Hannay, along with Brian Saunderson, MPP for Simcoe-Grey, presented Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith with the initial cheque for $152,138, representing the city’s share of proceeds generated by the province’s newest gaming facility.

“I would like to congratulate Gateway Casinos on the opening of this exciting new casino in Wasaga Beach” said Brian Saunderson, MPP for Simcoe-Grey. “This entertainment destination is a $34 million investment that will have a significant impact on the regional economy, will add to the robust tourism sector, and provide hundreds of new, local jobs.”

“We are very happy to host Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach, which offers a new entertainment destination for the region and is creating new jobs in our community,” said Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith. “And, we are pleased to work with OLG and Gateway Casinos to use this new revenue stream to improve the quality of life of the residents of Wasaga Beach.”

“It is a real privilege to be able to partner with communities like Wasaga Beach in working with our service providers to deliver capital investment, create jobs, and offer world-class entertainment in a safe and secure environment, said OLG’s President and CEO Duncan Hannay. “In a little over a month, we have seen how the new Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach has already begun to contribute to the life of the region. This is, indeed, an important way that we at OLG continue to ‘Play for Ontario.’”

The new Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach was built by Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited, the service provider for the Central Gaming Bundle, as part of OLG’s land-based gaming modernization.

“Gateway is extremely proud to celebrate the grand opening of Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach. We have been warmly welcomed by this community from the day we announced our intention to locate here. We believe Wasaga Beach has a great future and our investment here supported by OLG is now showing dividends not only in the 140 new jobs we have created, but in establishing a year-round entertainment attraction for both visitors and residents of the Beach." said Carrie Kormos, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer.​

Over the past seven years, service providers have invested an estimated $1.8 billion in private sector capital investment across the province. Since 2017, these investments have led to the development and opening of seven new casinos, including Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach, one planned development and additional gaming expansions and non-gaming amenities.

OLG supports safe play at casinos and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.

We embed our award winning PlaySmart program in each of the province’s casinos through our PlaySmart Centres, including at Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach. These centres are staffed, on OLG’s behalf, by employees of the Responsible Gambling Council, one of the most reputable responsible gambling organizations in Canada.

OLG is proud to share proceeds of casino gaming with local communities, contributing to economic development, infrastructure and jobs. Payments to host communities are part of OLG’s commitment to Ontario – 100 per cent of OLG’s profits are reinvested in the province.

These payments are based on Municipality Contribution Agreements, using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site which is consistently applied across Ontario.

Under the agreement, municipalities receive:

5.25% on the first $65 million of slot revenue;

3.0% on the next $135 million of slot revenue;

2.5% on the next $300 million of slot revenue;

0.5% on the slot revenue above $500 million;

4.0% of table game revenue; and

4.0% of sportsbook revenue (if applicable).

Payments are provided quarterly (the third quarter ran from October 1 to December 31, 2022). The amount of these payments may vary within a given year depending on if/when a gaming site reaches these graduated revenue benchmarks.

Since 1994, host communities have received more than $1.93 billion in non-tax gaming revenue.