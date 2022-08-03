Wasaga Beach man wanted for attempted murder, sex assault

A warrant has been issued for a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man, wanted for attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.

The OPP were called to a home in Stayner at 11:55pm on Sunday and found a woman who had been sexually assaulted and stabbed. She was taken to hospital in serious condition, and later airlifted to a trauma centre.

Police say the suspect Michael Zaakir took off in the victim's car.

He is facing the following charges:

· Attempt to commit murder

· Aggravated sexual assault

· Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

· Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm - two counts

· Theft of motor vehicle

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 - Police say Zaakir is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The investigation is on going by members of the Huronia West OPP Crime Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.