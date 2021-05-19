iHeartRadio
Wasaga Beach to hire developer for beach overhaul

wasaga beach logo

The future of Wasaga Beach's waterfront is becoming clearer, with a developer chosen to oversee redevelopment of the main strip.

Town council will vote tomorrow on a recommendation by staff to go with Slate Asset Management.

The company's development concept includes condos, shops and a giant pier extending out into the bay.

You can find more information here and the concept drawings here.

No cost or timeline has been determined.

