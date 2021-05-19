Wasaga Beach to hire developer for beach overhaul
The future of Wasaga Beach's waterfront is becoming clearer, with a developer chosen to oversee redevelopment of the main strip.
Town council will vote tomorrow on a recommendation by staff to go with Slate Asset Management.
The company's development concept includes condos, shops and a giant pier extending out into the bay.
You can find more information here and the concept drawings here.
No cost or timeline has been determined.
