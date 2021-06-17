Wasn't that a party! Celebrating 100th birthday of Lion Norm Gogo
Lots of people were looking skywards on Wednesday evening (June 16) - as three military aircraft may low flying passes over the Penentanguishene area.
The aircraft from 424 Squardron out of 8 Wing Trenton, including a C-130 Hercules, flew by at 500 feet to celebrate the birthday of local veteran and Lions Club member Norm Gogo.
Norm turned 100 yesterday - and the celebration included a ground parade that was more than a kilometre long and included antique and classic cars, fire trucks from Penetanguishene and Toronto, motorcycles and a host of family and friends.
Norm was accorded a place of honour under the Midland Lions tent - along with his 98 year old sister, who arrived in a special chauffer driven limousine.
When asked his secret to longevity - check out Norm's answer in the post below.
Happy 100th Birthday Norman Gogo!
Check out this view of Pentanguishene from the cockpit of the C-130 Hercules, before it made a pass over the Penetanguishene Arena
