Waypoint offers FREE mental wellness seminars this week

May 3rd - May 9th, 2021

Get Your Mental Health in Motion - A Week to be Well

This year has not been easy. In the wake of the pandemic, supporting the mental wellbeing of our community is critical.

During Mental Health Week, May 3rd - May 9th, Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care is hosting “Get Your Mental Health in Motion – A Week to be Well." This is a week for you, offering mindfulness, wellness, music and physical activities to promote mental wellbeing for the entire family.

These FREE sessions will focus on Mindfulness, Wellness, Music and Physical Activities - all in support of the Child and Family Waiting Room Project at the Community Health Hub.

You can find the sessions below at this Zoom link: https://waypointcentre-ca.zoom.us/j/92992439808

Tuesday, May 4th - 10:15am Yoga; 12pm Interactive Session on Family Dynamics in Times of Crisis; 7pm Music Therapy

Wednesday, May 5th - 10am Wellness Session; 12:15pm Yoga and Anxiety; 7pm Feather Carriers Storytelling

Thursday, May 6th - 10am Mindfulness Session; 12pm Supporting the Mental Health of Families in a Pandemic; 7:30pm Our Health, Mental Health and Addictions in the time of Covid-19

Friday, May 7th - 10am Body Respect from rejection to empowerment; 12pm Virtual Learning and Isolation how to support your kids through another lockdown; 7pm Music with Giant's Tomb

Saturday, May 8th - 12pm Managing Stress Effectively; 7:30pm Music with Emma Reynolds

Sunday, May 9th - EVENT DAY - 9:30am Yoga Warm Up; 10am Virtual 5k Choose Your Own Adventure.

The Choose Your Own Adventure Fundraiser is in support of child and youth mental health. Participate in the activities throughout the week, and then choose your own adventure on May 9th: walk, run, yoga, kayak, wakeboard, paddleboard, bike, swim, jump rope.... the possibilities are endless. Your participation will help children, youth and their family’s right here in our community. Children and youth are highly vulnerable to the impact of sustained stressors, warranting special consideration. 50% of youth are now at risk of a mental health crisis, due to the pandemic (CMHA, 2021). Our kids and grandkids are struggling, they need our help.

To register please go to: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/waypoint-centre-for-mental-health-care/p2p/get_your_mental_health_in_motion/

Minimum donation/pledge of $25/person or $75/family

All funds raised at this event will support the creation of a Child and Family Waiting Room at the Community Health Hub. This specialty waiting room will provide a space that is welcoming, comforting, and safe (physically, mentally and emotionally). The room is designed to reduce anxiety during visits, offer a space to play and have fun while waiting for an appointment, and increase receptivity to health care services. With your help, we will raise the $25,000 needed to make this vision for child and youth care possible.

There are many ways you can help, you can become a sponsor or support the amazing sponsors we currently have on board, you can recruit friends and family to participate, you can ask your friends and neighbours for pledges (pledge form attached), or you can make a donation. Every dollar brings us closer to this new space for children and families seeking mental health support.

We hope you will join us.

Please. Give. So no one gives up.

For more information follow us on Facebook, contact Shelly Price at sprice@waypointcentre.ca, or visit our website waypointcentre.ca.