Welcome to Orillia - new program extends welcome to new residents

Orillia launches New Resident Welcome and Information Program

For immediate release (June 14, 2021) – The City is extending a warm welcome to new residents of Orillia with a one-stop information resource and welcome package containing complimentary vouchers.

“Orillia is wonderful place to live, work and play and we are thrilled to launch the New Resident Welcome and Information Program to welcome new residents and provide them with access to valuable information about City services and amenities,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “Throughout the pandemic, we have heard and experienced first-hand a migration of people leaving urban centres in search of the quality of life Orillians enjoy daily. Through this program, new residents can request a package filled with complimentary vouchers to experience some of the wonderful services and amenities Orillia has to offer. Our hope is that through this program we can engage all new residents and help them feel at home and welcomed in their new community.”

New residents can request their package through the online submission form at orillia.ca/welcomehome beginning on June 14, 2021. Proof of residency is required. As Orillia City Centre remains open by appointment only, residents without access to the internet can call Orillia City Centre at 705-325-1311 to fill out the application form with staff.

The package includes vouchers for the following City services and amenities:

One-Day Family Pass to the Orillia Recreation Centre

$25 Off Ticket(s) Purchase to the Orillia Opera House

Family Admission to the Stephen Leacock Museum

Four Orillia Transit Tickets

One-Day Free Parking in a Municipal Pay and Display Lot

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, voucher use will be limited at this time; however, vouchers do not expire until Dec. 31, 2022. Residents are encouraged to visit orillia.ca/COVID-19 to view the status of City of Orillia services and facilities.

Vouchers have also been generously provided by the Downtown Orillia Management Board, Orillia District Chamber of Commerce and the Orillia Museum of Art and History.

Quantities are limited and packages are available on a first-come-first-served basis to residents that meet the eligibility criteria. The packages are available to new, full-time residents of the City of Orillia that have moved to Orillia from another location within the last six months (based on the date of application).

“We are always happy to welcome new residents to Orillia and City staff are excited to provide this new program as a means to help new residents get to know their new city,” said Gayle Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer.

The City’s webpage orillia.ca/welcomehome is a one-stop information source to find the most requested information for new residents about City services and amenities, such as waste collection requirements, setting up utilities, animal licencing etc. The webpage also features an in-depth New Resident Information Guide with detailed information about Council and City departments and an A-Z listing of services.

The New Resident Welcome and Information Program was approved as part of the 2021 Budget process.