What Tiny residents need to know about Canada Day fireworks

As we head into Canada Day, the Township of Tiny fireworks enforcement campaign will run from June 28 to July 5th.

Just so everyone is on the same page, the Municipal Bylaw Enforcement department would like to remind the community of the current regulations regarding the use of fireworks in the municipality.

Here is what need to know about Fireworks By-law 21-102.

• Fireworks can only be discharged on Victoria Day, Canada Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year’s Day. There is a provision in the by-law allowing for the discharge of fireworks the day following Victoria Day or Canada Day in the case of rain or windy conditions.

• The discharge of fireworks is strictly prohibited within the municipality outside of these four days.

• The sale of fireworks within the municipality is now limited to the seven days prior to any of the permitted days for setting off fireworks.

• A ticket or summons to appear in court could be issued with fines ranging between $365.00 to $100,000.00 to anyone caught violating this by-law.

Municipal Law Enforcement Officers will be strictly enforcing instances of non-compliance. Concerns regarding non-compliance can be reported to the Municipal Law Enforcement Department at 705-526-4136 from Sunday to Thursday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

A copy of the Township’s by-laws can be found on the Township’s website by visiting www.tiny.ca/township-hall/find-law or to learn more about the use of fireworks in the Township visit www.tiny.ca/fireworks.