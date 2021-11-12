Winter parking restrictions start Sunday night in Orillia, Midland

Along with the colder weather,Overnight Parking Restrictions begin Nov. 15, 2021 in Orillia, Midland and Penetanguishene.

Barrie's winter parking bylaw starts December 1, 2021.

The City of Orillia reminds residents that parking is prohibited on all municipal streets and parking lots between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m. from Nov. 15, 2021 through April 15, 2022.

When you go to bed on Sunday, Nov. 14, make sure your vehicle is not parked on the road or in a municipal parking lot as the restriction comes into effect when the clock strikes midnight. This prohibition is in effect regardless of weather conditions.

Orillia residents requiring off-street parking overnight are allowed to park within the boulevard (the space on their driveway between the sidewalk and the roadway) year-round, provided the vehicle is parked at least 1.5 meters back from the sidewalk and at least 1.5 meters back from the roadway. Illustrations are provided below:

Orillia residents are also reminded that parking on front lawns is not permitted.

Illegally parked cars can delay or impair the City’s snow plowing or sanding operations. All illegally parked vehicles will be ticketed and/or towed.

Free Holiday Parking in Downtown Orillia begins Nov. 19, 2021

Enjoy free parking in all Downtown Orillia municipal parking lots from Nov. 19, 2021 through to Jan. 2, 2022.

Free parking applies to metered parking in municipal parking lots only; payment for on-street metered parking is still required. Please note that posted time limits still apply in all municipal parking lots.

Download the App for easy payment for on-street metres

Make paying for your on-street metered parking easier by downloading the City of Orillia’s free PassportParking mobile application.

In addition to being able to pay for parking through the app, users are also able to:

Extend a parking session from your phone.

Get reminders when a parking session is about to expire.

Keep track of all parking history.

Receive email receipts.

Download the free PassportParking app from the App Store and Google Play.

For more information on parking in Orillia, please visit orillia.ca/parking.

Barrie's overnight parking restrictions take effect on December 1, 2021. You can learn more at the city of Barrie website here.

Learn more about Midland's parking bylaws here.