Woman hit by own vehicle in Orillia

 THE OPP REPORTING A BIZARRE SERIOUS INJURY IN ORILLIA AFTER A WOMAN WAS HIT BY HER OWN VEHICLE. 
   THE WOMAN FROM ADJALA-TOSORONTIO HAD HER TRUCK PARKED IN A MURPHY ROAD PARKING LOT LATE LAST WEEK WHEN IT ROLLED.... AND PINNED HER. 
  EMERGENCY CREWS WERE CALLED.... AND THE WOMAN WAS FIRST RUSHED TO SOLDIERS MEMORILA.... AND THEN AIRLIFTED TO TORONTO. 
   POLICE SAY IT IS A CASE OF MISFORTUNE..... AND ASKING ANY WITNESSES.... TO COME FORWARD. 

