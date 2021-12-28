Woman walking dog takes Amazon packages from porch in Alliston
Provincial police want to identify a woman caught on video taking two packages from a porch in New Tecumseth.
Police say the woman was out walking a dog on Nunn Crescent in Alliston on Wednesday night when the theft occurred.
The home's security camera shows the individual with a dog off-leash approaching the front porch around 10:16 p.m.
The woman grabs two large boxes from the porch and walks off.
She appears to be wearing a black toque, a yellow jacket, and a red leash draped around her neck.
Anyone who can identify the woman or who has information is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP.
- Kim Phillips
- CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
