Woman walking dog takes Amazon packages from porch in Alliston

Provincial police want to identify a woman caught on video taking two packages from a porch in New Tecumseth.

Police say the woman was out walking a dog on Nunn Crescent in Alliston on Wednesday night when the theft occurred.

The home's security camera shows the individual with a dog off-leash approaching the front porch around 10:16 p.m.

The woman grabs two large boxes from the porch and walks off.

She appears to be wearing a black toque, a yellow jacket, and a red leash draped around her neck.

Anyone who can identify the woman or who has information is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP.

 

