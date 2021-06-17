YMCA looking for partners for Geneva Park property

YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka announces unique real estate process for Geneva Park property

Charity has engaged Colliers to lead expressions of interest process focused on legacy, sustainability and community best use

BARRIE, ON - June 16, 2021 | The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka has announced the opening of an Expressions of Interest process, led by the Colliers Not-for-Profit Advisory and Unique Properties Groups, to seek innovative solutions for the future of Geneva Park, including the exploration and evaluation of options that could extend beyond the straight sale of the property.

The charitable association initially announced a decision to sell the property, due to the unanticipated financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. When the community stepped up with significant care, concern and big ideas for the future of the park, it inspired the Y to explore changes to the approach, confirmed Board Chair, Lynn Strachan.

“Our YMCA has always taken great pride in the enriching experiences Geneva Park has offered for generations. Passionate community support and feedback presented our association with possibilities and inspired some enhancements to the next steps in the process,” said Strachan.

The process, open now and expected to close mid-September, will invite all prospective partners and other interested parties to submit proposed business cases for the future of the park and has been designed taking into consideration the YMCA’s unique needs and values as a charitable organization.

A key focus, said YMCA CEO, Jill Tettmann, is the preservation of legacy and future use, while ensuring the YMCA’s long-term financial strength.

“We are committed to looking at all possible avenues to contribute to the long-term sustainability of our charitable association while seeking the best community use of the property and ways to continue the legacy of the Park,” confirmed Tettmann. “We are seeking innovative solutions or partnership(s) to ensure groups, families and individuals can access this important place for generations to come.”

The YMCA is already preparing to welcome guests to Family Camp this summer, with all of the necessary adjustments required by COVID-19 safety protocols.