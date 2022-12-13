You can give the Gift of Hope this holiday season

The Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre (GBCSC) in Penetanguishene is offering another option for those still searching for the perfect gift for a relative or friend this holiday season, A Gift of Hope.

“We’ve all been in that situation trying to come up with a gift for someone. Instead of opting for a box of chocolates, a bottle of wine, or gift card, you can make an important difference in someone’s life by making a donation to the GBCSC… A Gift of Hope,” says Paul Eichhorn, Manager, Fundraising & Outreach, GBCSC.

Eichhorn notes many people in late November began to contact the Centre about making a donation in honour of someone as a gift this year. To him, creating a simple way for people to do this just made sense especially during the season of giving.

Those interested in making A Gift of Hope can go to the Centre website (gbcancersupportcentre.ca) and click on a handy link to submit their gift. People can also call the Centre (705 549 6444) and make a gift over the phone or pop by in person to do so between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The recipient of A Gift of Hope receives a card from the GBCSC noting a donation was made in their honour. An ornament with their name (or someone in their life who may have had a battle with cancer ) will also hang on the Holiday Tree of Hope at the Centre.

Anyone making A Gift of Hope donation will also receive a charitable tax receipt.

Funds raised through A Gift of Hope will help the GBCSC and fund essential support

services and programs for cancer patients, their families, and caregivers throughout North Simcoe and Southern Georgian Bay

For more details, go to www.gbcancersupportcentre.ca.