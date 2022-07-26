iHeartRadio
21°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Zirkova unites Ukrainian and Canadian spirits

zirkova (Custom)

The last time Jason and Carey spoke with Katherine Vellinga, co-founder of Zirkova Vodka, it was back in February and the Russian invasion of Ukraine had just begun.

As someone who has Ukrainian heritage and who lived and worked for a number of years in Ukraine, Katherine was clearly more worried about the well-being of family, friends and the distillery staff than the business - and had pledged that proceeds from sales of Zirkova's One and Together vodkas would be donated to Ukraine humanitarian relief efforts.

A lot has happened in the past five months - including the safe escape of some key Zirkova staff, and the creation of a new Ukrainian vodka here in Canada, using Canadian ingredients and partnerships with Canadian suppliers.

Katherine explains the remarkable story behind Zirkova's new Unity vodka:

 

You can learn more about Zirkova Vodka here: https://www.zirkova.com/

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca