Orillia man celebrates one million dollar Encore win

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Jacob Spring of Orillia. He matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the May 4, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw to win $1 million!

"I've been playing the lottery for as long as I can remember," Jacob shared. "I always add ENCORE to all my tickets!"

The 62-year-old retiree checked his ticket using the OLG Lottery App when he realized he won big. "I was shocked! I thought something was wrong," he laughed.

The married father of two says he hasn't told anyone about his big win yet. "It's a hard feeling to describe," he said. "I am elated and terrified at the same time."

Jacob plans to share his windfall with his children and pay some bills. "I would love to take a trip when it's safe. There are so many places to visit in this country," he concluded.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the availability of in-person prize claims.

The winning ticket was purchased at West Ridge Convenience Store on Monarch Drive in Orillia.