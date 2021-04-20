Pure Country Pets! - For Wavemaker Pool Spa in Proil

This Pure Country pet is Alexis Rose she is a funny kitty who loves to play.

She is a 4-year-old spayed female. Her fur is all black and short, and her fur is very soft. She is an outgoing kitty who enjoys the small things in life, a quick run down the hallway is so much fun for her. Alexis Rose really likes to be pet however she does not like being picked up. Her feline-ality is a sidekick, "Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. "

Due to Covid our Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting beautiful Alexis Rose, please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca.