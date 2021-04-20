iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Pure Country Pets! - For Wavemaker Pool Spa in Proil

IMG_1987 (1)

This Pure Country pet is Alexis Rose she is a funny kitty who loves to play. 

She is a 4-year-old spayed female. Her fur is all black and short, and her fur is very soft. She is an outgoing kitty who enjoys the small things in life, a quick run down the hallway is so much fun for her. Alexis Rose really likes to be pet however she does not like being picked up. Her feline-ality is a sidekick, "Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. "

 

Due to Covid our Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting beautiful Alexis Rose, please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca

  • Gutsy Walk logo

    Gutsy Walk (Virtual)

    Walk with us virtually as we come together coast-to-coast on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The annual Gutsy Walk for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada connects communities across Canada in our collective mission to find the cures and to improve lives of everyone affected by Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.
  • Kittens%20-%20By%20Danielle%20Matar-small

    Do you have some extra room in your heart and your home?

    The Ontario SPCA is looking for foster volunteers who have a little extra love to give and who are willing to help animal centres - including those in Barrie, Midland and Muskoka - to care for vulnerable animals.
  • download

    56th Annual ACM Awards !

    Here's a full list of winners from last night's show!

P9 Footer Group

P9 Static URL

P9 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest / Request Line: 705 792-2000

Office Line: 705-722-5429

Website

Instagram