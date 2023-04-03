iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Desmond & Harold are looking for a new home


desmond

Introducing Desmond & Harold, the official house hippos of the Orillia SPCA.

Desmond & Harold are 8-month-old, male skinny pigs. They are not bonded & require their own houses. These funny guys will win your heart, with their cute faces & hairless look. They are super fun loving and vocal when they think you are bringing treats their way. Their diet requires fresh fruit & veggies alongside their pellets and hay.

If you are looking for a unique pet and have the time to give one of these sweet guys, please contact the Orillia SPCA at Orillia@ontariospca.ca.  

7
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P9 Footer Group

P9 Static URL

P9 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest / Request Line: 705 792-2000

Office Line: 705-722-5429

Website

Instagram