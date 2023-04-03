Desmond & Harold are looking for a new home

Introducing Desmond & Harold, the official house hippos of the Orillia SPCA.

Desmond & Harold are 8-month-old, male skinny pigs. They are not bonded & require their own houses. These funny guys will win your heart, with their cute faces & hairless look. They are super fun loving and vocal when they think you are bringing treats their way. Their diet requires fresh fruit & veggies alongside their pellets and hay.

If you are looking for a unique pet and have the time to give one of these sweet guys, please contact the Orillia SPCA at Orillia@ontariospca.ca.