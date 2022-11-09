Meet Cleo, this week's Pure Country Pet

This is Cleo.

She came into the Orillia SPCA with her siblings who have all been adopted, and Cleo is hoping to find a fur-ever home of her own soon.

Cleo is a very affectionate 4-month-old female kitten. Her coat is a beautiful gray colour. She is very relaxed kitten who doesn't get spooked easily, The staff at the Orillia SPCA Animal Shelter say Cleo loves to be pampered, and they can't believe how easy it is to clip her nails - not always an easy feat (or feet!)

Cleo is also a very sociable girl - she enjoys hanging out and having a good snuggle, and would be a great new sibling for an existing feline friend, or perhaps even a canine friend. Cleo would be a great kitten for a family whether they are first time pet owners, or someone who has plenty of experience with pets.

If you think you can provide Cleo with a ‘fur’ever home, please contact the Orillia Centre at Orillia@ontariospca.ca.