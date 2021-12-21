iHeartRadio
Meet This week's Pure Country Pets! - Doodle and Snickers!

Doodle and Snickers are a bonded sibling pair they're both 6-year-old neutered males. They are both black and white Doodle is a long hair and Snickers has very soft short hair. Doodle and Snickers are looking for a home where they can safely be indoor/outdoor kitties, a country setting home would be best for them, in an adult only environment. They love to do everything together; they clean each other and eat their snacks together. Doodle and Snickers are both very affectionate but Doodle is a  little cuddlier compared to his brother Snickers.  

 

Due to Covid our Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting the beautiful pair Doodle and Snickers, please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca

  • Landon

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Landon

    Landon is a 4.5-year-old neutered male hound mix. He is very sweet guy who has a ton on energy, so he is looking for a very outgoing family who love to be active and go on fun adventures. 
  • stewie

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Stewie

    Stewie, is a 2 year old neutered male. He is a domestic short haired cat, with white fur and only a small amount of grey. He is a very outgoing kitty who is waiting for a fur-ever family at the Orillia SPCA animal shelter. Details at the link.
  • babe

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Babe

    Babe is a affectionate 2 year old female kitty she has beautiful brown tabby with white markings, who is waiting at the Orillia SPCA Animal Shelter for a place to call HOME.
  • ospca cats

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Toby and Simba

    This week's Pure Country Pets are Toby and Simba. Toby is a 2.5 year old neutered male and Simba is a 4.5 year old neutered male. Having lived their whole lives together, they are looking for a home that has room for two.
  • arthur

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Arthur

    Arthur is a handsome 2.5 year old neutered male he is a super sweet kitty and is looking for his new home. Arthur looking for a home where he is the only fur baby in the house, and preferably an adult only home
  • opalpetoftheweek

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Opal

    Opal is a sweet grey tabby kitty who is currently waiting at the Orillia OSPCA animal shelter for her fur-ever family. Learn more about Opal at the link. Pure Country Pets is brought to you by Wavemaker Pool Spa Showroom in Orillia.
  • PCP Pepper

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Pepper

    Pepper is a young adult spayed female bunny. She is looking for a home where she can be primarily free ranged in the house, she is litter trained and ready for her new home. Learn more at the link.
  • jasper

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Jasper

    This week's Pure Country Pet is a two year old neutered male kitty named Jasper, who loves treats and toy mice - and is waiting at the Orillia SPCA Centre for a fur-ever family.
    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Isaac

    Isaac is this week's Pure Country Pet - and he is currently waiting at the Orillia OSPCA animal shelter for a fur-ever family to take him home and love him.
