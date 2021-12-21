Meet This week's Pure Country Pets! - Doodle and Snickers!

Doodle and Snickers are a bonded sibling pair they're both 6-year-old neutered males. They are both black and white Doodle is a long hair and Snickers has very soft short hair. Doodle and Snickers are looking for a home where they can safely be indoor/outdoor kitties, a country setting home would be best for them, in an adult only environment. They love to do everything together; they clean each other and eat their snacks together. Doodle and Snickers are both very affectionate but Doodle is a little cuddlier compared to his brother Snickers.

Due to Covid our Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting the beautiful pair Doodle and Snickers, please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca