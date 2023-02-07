Meet Harley and Chevy, this week's Pure Country Pets

Chevy and Harley are two year old bonded sister guinea pigs.

Miss Harley is an Abyssinian Guinea Pig; her coat is a beautiful colour with fun Radially growing swirls and cowlicks.

Miss Chevy is an American satin Guinea Pig, who has the cutest little nose.

Both Guinea Pigs are very sweet girls, who love to munch on veggie treats and hang out in their habitat together. They are getting better with being picked up every day and are really starting to enjoy human interaction. They will squeak with delight when treats are offered and even call you when walking by to the thought of veggies or fruits. They have a balanced diet of mixed pellets, hay and fresh fruit and vegetables.

If you are looking to add a couple new small fur babies to your family and would like a meet with Chevy & Harley please contact the Orillia Centre at Orillia@ontariospca.ca