Meet Maria, this week's Pure Country Pet

This is Maria.

She is a 10-month-old female Muted Tortoiseshell cat.

Maria loves to play and have fun. She is very curious of her surroundings and if you have a toy and are looking to have some fun, she’s your girl. Maria would love a home with a family that is looking for a active fun-loving feline friend. She is very observant and loves looking out the window and watching the other kitties. She is always game for a good snuggle and head scratch. Maria has a gorgeous grey coat, that she keeps immaculate.

If you would like a meet with Maria, you can contact the Orillia Centre at Orillia@ontariospca.ca