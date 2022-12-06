Meet Maverick - waiting in Orillia for his new family

Meet Maverick

Maverick is a five-year-old Alaskan Husky. He is a very sweet boy, weighing in at a whopping 51kg (112 pounds).

He is the very definition of a gentle giant with humans. Maverick's favorite past time is going for walks, snuggling and lounging around. Maverick is nothing short of a huge teddy bear. The staff at the Orillia Centre just love Maverick and can’t understand why he hasn't been adopted.

Maverick needs a home where he can be the only fur baby in the house. He did live with a sister, however he is best suited as an only child. Being a husky, he would require a fenced in backyard or a family who is active with walking.

If you come and meet him, you will fall in love with him. All the staff want is a home for Mr. Mav for Christmas, where he can provide his humans with lots of love and affection.

If you would like to meet him, please contact the Orillia Centre at Orillia@ontariospca.ca.

iAdopt campaign

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is celebrating adoption with its iAdopt for the Holidays campaign, presented by Swiffer®. The goal is to find loving homes for as many animals as possible during the holiday campaign, which runs until Dec. 25 at Ontario SPCA animal centres across the province. To give an animal in need the gift of a loving forever home this holiday season visit iadopt.ca