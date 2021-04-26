Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Alexis Rose

This week's Pure Country pet is Alexis Rose.

Alexis Rose is a four-year-old spayed female, with short black fur that is very soft.

She is a funny kitty who is outgoing and loves to play. She enjoys the small things in life. Even a quick run down the hallway is so much fun for her.

Alexis Rose enjoys being pet, but isn't a fan of being picked up.

Her feline-ality is a sidekick, "Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. "

If you are interested in adopting Alexis Rose, please get in touch with the Orillia OSPCA Animal Centre at orillia@ontariospca.ca

While the centre is not open to the public due to Covid restrictions, adoptions are still being done over the phone, through email and on Zoom.

Last week was National Volunteer Week, and the Orillia OSPCA would like to take this opportunity to recognize all of the wonderful volunteers we've had over the years and thank them for all of their hard work. We miss them all so much and we can't wait to see them again soon.

UPDATE ON OUR PREVIOUS PURE COUNTRY PETS

Pete, Jake, Peaches, Daisy and Bailey have all been adopted. 🙂