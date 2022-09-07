Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Annabelle

This is Annabelle.

She is a 3-year-old Domestic short hair cat. She has lived both inside and outside in her life but she is looking for a quiet home to call her own. She can be a bit shy and likes to hide at first, but will come around given time. She loves a good head scratch, so if you are willing to spare some love and snuggles, she would love to be your friend and will eventually make a great couch companion for movie nights or afternoons sitting by a window bird watching.

Annabelle's Feline-ality is Secret Admirer. "When it comes to relationships, I’m very level-headed. I don’t leap in paws first if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I’ll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me, but I’ll be thinking a lot of you!"

If you are interested in adopting Annabelle please email the Orillia Animal Centre at orillia@ontariospca.ca

Whiskers 'N Wags Gala

Our annual Whiskers ‘N Wags Auction Gala will take place on Saturday November 12th in the Silvernightengale Ballroom at Casino Rama. For more information on sponsorships, donations or tickets please email cbeard@ontariospca.ca