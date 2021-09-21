Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Arthur

Meet Arthur

Arthur is a handsome 2.5 year old neutered male he is a super sweet kitty and is looking for his new home. Arthur looking for a home where he is the only fur baby in the house, and preferably an adult only home. He enjoys being pet and he loves to eat his treats, Arthur really likes feather toys and loves to chase them around.

Arthur's feline-ality is a Executive, "I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. An then there are my naps-can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles."

If you think Arthur is a good fit for your family, please contact the Orillia Animal Centre today.

Due to Covid our Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting beautiful Arthur, please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca

