iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Babe

babe

Babe is a affectionate kitty who loves attention.

She is a 2 year old female kitty she has beautiful brown tabby with white markings.

Babe is looking for a place to call HOME, she loves to curl up on the staffs laps, she also enjoy treats and being pet. Wet food and treats are the way to her heart, she is a very friendly girl who is so excited when she sees the staff in the morning. Babe thinks breakfast is the most important meal of the day, well it's her favorite anyway. If you think I'd be the puurfect fit in your home contact the Orillia Animal Centre today.

Due to Covid the Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting handsome Casper, please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca

The Whiskers N' Wags Virtual Auction is open for registration, register today at www.givergy.ca/wnwauction

Registration gets your name in the door prize draws. 

Auction will be going live on Saturday November 6th.

  • ospca cats

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Toby and Simba

    This week's Pure Country Pets are Toby and Simba. Toby is a 2.5 year old neutered male and Simba is a 4.5 year old neutered male. Having lived their whole lives together, they are looking for a home that has room for two.
  • arthur

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Arthur

    Arthur is a handsome 2.5 year old neutered male he is a super sweet kitty and is looking for his new home. Arthur looking for a home where he is the only fur baby in the house, and preferably an adult only home
  • opalpetoftheweek

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Opal

    Opal is a sweet grey tabby kitty who is currently waiting at the Orillia OSPCA animal shelter for her fur-ever family. Learn more about Opal at the link. Pure Country Pets is brought to you by Wavemaker Pool Spa Showroom in Orillia.
  • PCP Pepper

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Pepper

    Pepper is a young adult spayed female bunny. She is looking for a home where she can be primarily free ranged in the house, she is litter trained and ready for her new home. Learn more at the link.
  • jasper

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Jasper

    This week's Pure Country Pet is a two year old neutered male kitty named Jasper, who loves treats and toy mice - and is waiting at the Orillia SPCA Centre for a fur-ever family.
  • IMG_4493 (1)

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Isaac

    Isaac is this week's Pure Country Pet - and he is currently waiting at the Orillia OSPCA animal shelter for a fur-ever family to take him home and love him.
  • barry and brian

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Barry and Brian

    Meet Barry and Brian. They are rats - Dumbo Siamese rats - who are less than a year old. Don't let the name fool you, they are smart rates, extremely outgoing, and they love to be pet and to get snacks too.
  • bailey

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Bailey

    This week's Pure Country pet is Bailey, a cuddly kitty who loves kisses. She is a 4 and a half year old spayed female, with beautiful white and grey fur that is short, and as soft as a bunny's fur
  • misses and kittens

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Misses and her kittens

    Heads up for anyone looking to adopt a cat - meet Misses and her four kittens. They are not available just yet, but will need fur-ever families in a few weeks time.
4
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P9 Footer Group

P9 Static URL

P9 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest / Request Line: 705 792-2000

Office Line: 705-722-5429

Website

Instagram