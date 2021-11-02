Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Babe

Babe is a affectionate kitty who loves attention.

She is a 2 year old female kitty she has beautiful brown tabby with white markings.

Babe is looking for a place to call HOME, she loves to curl up on the staffs laps, she also enjoy treats and being pet. Wet food and treats are the way to her heart, she is a very friendly girl who is so excited when she sees the staff in the morning. Babe thinks breakfast is the most important meal of the day, well it's her favorite anyway. If you think I'd be the puurfect fit in your home contact the Orillia Animal Centre today.

Due to Covid the Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting handsome Casper, please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca

The Whiskers N' Wags Virtual Auction is open for registration, register today at www.givergy.ca/wnwauction

Registration gets your name in the door prize draws.

Auction will be going live on Saturday November 6th.