Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Bailey

Meet Bailey!

Bailey is this week's Pure Country Pet. He is a male lop eared rabbit. He was brough into the centre as a stray and is looking for a fur-ever home. He loves to bounce around and eat hay. He also loves to be cuddled and enjoys playing in his tunnel.

One caveat is that during his stay at the Orillia Animal Centre, the staff have noticed that he is not littler trained, which means you will need to spend a bit of time training him.

Due to the pandemic the Orillia Animal Centre is not open to the public, however they are still arranging adoptions - by phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting beautiful Bailey, please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca

The sweet smell of cupcakes is in the air, register today for National Cupcake Day at nationalcupcakeday.ca

Cupcake Day DIY Baskets are now available, so you can build your own cupcake kit. 

A draw ticket is included in each basket for a chance to win one of the three great prizes below.  

  • $50 Amazon Gift Card
  • $25 Tim Hortons Gift Card
  • $15 Starbucks Gift Card

The draw will take place on National Cupcake Day- February 22nd!

Baskets will be available for contactless pick up at the Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre. Once you place your order, you will be contacted to arrange a date and time that works for you to pick up your basket.

Visit > https://ontariospca.ca/who-we-are/events/diy-cupcake-kits/ to order your DIY Cupcake kits today. 

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Cupcake and her kittens

    Meet Cupcake and her kitties - Sprinkles, Sugar, Pudding, Marshmallow and Candy! National Cupcake Day is coming up, in support of SPCA's, Humane Societies and rescues across Canada. However, like many fundraisers, it looks a little different in 2021
    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Dancer

    This week's Pure Country Pet is Dancer - learn more about the iAdopt campaign which will wrap up December 31st - plus the OSPCA's warning about five common items to keep away from your pet this holiday season.
    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Bernie

    Bernie is a two-year-old neutered male. He is a beautiful brown tabby; a handsome boy who is a little timid when it comes to people, but he will make a great working cat!
