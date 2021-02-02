Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Bailey

Meet Bailey!

Bailey is this week's Pure Country Pet. He is a male lop eared rabbit. He was brough into the centre as a stray and is looking for a fur-ever home. He loves to bounce around and eat hay. He also loves to be cuddled and enjoys playing in his tunnel.

One caveat is that during his stay at the Orillia Animal Centre, the staff have noticed that he is not littler trained, which means you will need to spend a bit of time training him.

Due to the pandemic the Orillia Animal Centre is not open to the public, however they are still arranging adoptions - by phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting beautiful Bailey, please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca

The sweet smell of cupcakes is in the air, register today for National Cupcake Day at nationalcupcakeday.ca

Cupcake Day DIY Baskets are now available, so you can build your own cupcake kit.

A draw ticket is included in each basket for a chance to win one of the three great prizes below.

$50 Amazon Gift Card

$25 Tim Hortons Gift Card

$15 Starbucks Gift Card

The draw will take place on National Cupcake Day- February 22nd!

Baskets will be available for contactless pick up at the Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre. Once you place your order, you will be contacted to arrange a date and time that works for you to pick up your basket.

Visit > https://ontariospca.ca/who-we-are/events/diy-cupcake-kits/ to order your DIY Cupcake kits today.