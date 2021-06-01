Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Bailey

This week's Pure Country pet

This week's Pure Country pet is Bailey, a cuddly kitty who loves kisses.

Bailey is a 4.5-year-old spayed female. She has beautiful white and grey hair; it is short, but as soft as a bunny. She loves to be picked up and pet. She is a really outgoing cat who loves getting a lot of attention. She is extremely vocal, and she will talk your ears off.

However, Bailey does get along well with most dogs, and she can be picky about which cats she likes.

Bailey is looking for a home where she can be her independent self, but she also wants to follow you around and be shown love in the form of cookies and cuddles.

If you think Bailey is the kitty you've been looking for, contact the Orillia Animal Centre today.

Due to Covid, the Centre is not open to the public, however adoptions can be done using the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting beautiful Bailey, you can email the staff at orillia@ontariospca.ca.

Support the centre

Sweat for Pets is a virtual fundraiser in support of programs and services provided by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. Funds raised through Sweat for Pets support life-changing work to give animals in need a second chance and support the work we are doing in communities across Ontario.

Whether you have a furry family member at home or just love animals, it’s time to get active with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Sweat for Pets virtual fundraiser. The five-week Sweat for Pets campaign kicks off on May 25 and inspires participants to get active while raising funds in support of vulnerable animals across Ontario.

Are you up for the challenge? Visit sweatforpets.ca to register, donate and change the lives of animals in need across Ontario.