-5°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Daisy

pcp Daisy

The Pure country Pet of the week is Daisy, an Australian Cattle dog.

She is available for adoption at the Orillia Animal Centre. Daisy is a 2 year old spayed female, she has been around dogs and children and she gets along with them both. She is extremely smart she knows how to sit stay and come. Her recall is pretty great although she can get distracted at times. 

Due to Covid our Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom.

If you are interested in adopting stunning Daisy please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca.

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P9 Footer Group

P9 Static URL

P9 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest / Request Line: 705 792-2000

Office Line: 705-722-5429

Website

Instagram