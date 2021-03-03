Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Daisy

The Pure country Pet of the week is Daisy, an Australian Cattle dog.

She is available for adoption at the Orillia Animal Centre. Daisy is a 2 year old spayed female, she has been around dogs and children and she gets along with them both. She is extremely smart she knows how to sit stay and come. Her recall is pretty great although she can get distracted at times.

Due to Covid our Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom.

If you are interested in adopting stunning Daisy please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca.