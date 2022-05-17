Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Heeere's Johnny!

This week's Pure Country Pet is a very cute guinea pig named Johnny.

Johnny is a male, about eight weeks old. He loves to eat hay and veggies. He is a little shy, but he is still young and is looking for someone to help him come out of his shell. Johnny loves to sing every morning to the Orillia Animal Centre staff when they bring him his breakfast of leafy greens. He is activite, playful and enjoys his vitamin C treats, something that is very important for all guinea pigs.

Johnny has a great personality - and will be a great fur-ever family member for anyone looking to adopt a guinea pig.

Due to Covid the Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting handsome Johnny please email them at orillia@ontariospca.ca.