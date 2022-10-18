Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Hoot

This is Hoot.

He is a 2yr old lab mix, who is looking for a unique family homelife. He is a very happy, loving boy, however, when he loves his person, he loves them with all his puppy heart and he doesn't want to share them. He would do best in a single, adult only home, with no other pets.

It would also be great if Hoot's person loved to be outside and go for walks or hikes. He loves to be active and playing fetch is his favorite pass time. He doesn't like to be crated as he likes to make sure his human is safe and he can see them.

Hoot is fully house broken and never messes in his kennel. He doesn’t mind other animals in passing and Orillia shelter staff are sure he could learn fast to walk on a leash. He does have a pretty good recall as long as his nose doesn’t find a good scent along the way.

Hoot is a very handsome chocolate brown colour. He is neutered, microchipped and ready to go.

If you have the unique situation that Hoot is looking for and are looking for your ‘fur’ever friend please email the Orillia Centre at Orillia@ontariospca.ca.

Support the SPCA

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society will be launching its first provincial 50/50 lottery, “Draws for Paws”, this Monday, September 26th and will run until November 4th.

Ontario SPCA staff, their spouses and children as well as Ontario SPCA Board members are not eligible to purchase tickets but our friends and extended family as well as our volunteers are able to purchase.

The new lotto url is ontariospcalottery.ca

Ticket sales start on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 12:00am

Early Bird Draw #1 on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10am - $500 prize

Early Bird Draw #2 on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10am - $500 prize

Grand Prize 50/50 Draw on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10am