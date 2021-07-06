Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Isaac

This weeks Pure Country pet is Isaac.

Isaac is a very sweet 2 year old bunny, he is a neutered male and loves to eat his veggies. He is extremely friendly and he is very good at using his litter box, and while he is not fully litter trained but he's trying. He loves to bathe in the sun, each morning the staff here give him his fresh hay and food he runs to the door with excitement. He is looking for a home where he can primarily be free ranged in the house. He likes to be pet and doesn't mind being picked up sometimes, he came into our Centre as a stray so we do not have much history of him.

Due to Covid our Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting beautiful Isaac, please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca