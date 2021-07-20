Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Jasper

This week's Pure Country pet is Jasper, who loves treats and toy mice.

Jasper is a two year old neutered male kitty, with beautiful brown tabby and white markings. He loves to be pet, and is a very outgoing cat who loves all the attention - but he is also laid back and likes to relax lying in the sun. Jasper is looking for a home where he can safely be an indoor and outdoor kitty as he is the happiest when he has the choice to be inside or outside.

His feline-ality is a sidekick, "Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention and also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further."

If you like Jasper, and think he might be the puurfect fit for you please contact the Orillia Animal Centre today.

While the Centre is not open to the public due to Covid, all adoptions are arranged by phone, email, and zoom.

please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca