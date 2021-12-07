Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Landon

Meet Landon

Landon is a 4.5-year-old neutered male hound mix. He is very sweet guy who has a ton on energy, so he is looking for a very outgoing family who love to be active and go on fun adventures. A home that would suit him best would be one with a large fully fenced in yard as he does like to wander away. He also requires a home where he is the only fur baby. Landon - who came to the Orillia Animal Centre from a North Carolina transfer - is a very fun guy who loves to run and play.

His Canine-Ality is a Busy Bee," I'm a naturally playful, curious and trusting canine. Take me for a big walk every day; give me something to do. After my job's done, I'll curl up in front of the fire with you in the evenings."

If you think Landon would be a good fit for your home, please contact the Orillia Animal Centre today.

Due to Covid our Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting handsome Landon please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca