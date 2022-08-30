Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Louise

This is Louise. She is a sassy, gorgeous 7-year-old long-hair brown tabby who has been living at the Orillia SPCA since the beginning of June.

She is a quiet, independent girl who would be happiest in a home with adults who can be sensitive to her. She is still working on her trust but in the right home she will flourish. She is a Diva who would want to be your only kitty as she is a lovely companion. She would love nothing more than a safe, comfortable home where she can be loved. She appreciates the finer things in life like a comfy bed and a delicious meal. Give her time to warm up unfamiliar faces and once she knows you, she'll be eager to become best friends. She loves sticking to her routine of snoozing and curling up in the sunlight by a window.

Louise's Feline-ality is Secret Admirer. "When it comes to relationships, She is very level-headed. She doesn’t leap in paws first if you know what I mean. But give her a little time, and then she will shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of her, but she'll be thinking a lot of you!"

Louise can’t wait to find her purrfect match. If you are interested in adopting Louise please email the Orillia Animal Centre at orillia@ontariospca.ca