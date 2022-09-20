Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Marley

This is Marley.

She is a 14-week-old boxer/Doberman cross. She is a very happy, petite little girl. She loves to run outside and go for walks. Her coat is a beautiful brindle and her little face is as cute as a button. Marley loves affection and giving kisses. She is looking for a home with a family that wants to play and be active with her, she would love to be a walk buddy for someone or just hang out and cuddle on the couch. Marley gets along great with other animals and would love someone to keep her company. She would love to be the one who completes your family.

If you are interested in adopting Marley, please email the Orillia Animal Centre at orillia@ontariospca.ca

Whiskers 'N Wags

Our annual Whiskers ‘N Wags Auction Gala will take place on Saturday November 12th in the Silvernightengale Ballroom at Casino Rama. For more information on sponsorships, donations or tickets please email cbeard@ontariospca.ca