Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Matilda

Matilda is young female Dumbo rat - she is a curious girl who loves to be held. She absolutely loves attention and being held, she loves when the staff greet her every morning, she really likes her treats. She is looking for a new home to call her own, a home where she will get a lot of handling and attention. Matilda is such a sweet girl and she is patiently waiting for her new family. 

If you are looking to add a stunning Dumbo rat into your home, please call the Orillia Animal Centre 

Due to Covid our Centre is not open to the public, however they are scheduling meet and greets. All adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting a new family member, please email them at orillia@ontariospca.ca

