Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Missy

Missy is a sweet kitty who is waiting at the Orillia SPCA Animal Centre for a new home.

She is a 9-year-old spayed female, and a beautiful medium haired kitty with black and some soft grey markings. Missy can be a little shy at the beginning but she absolutely loves being pet, Missy will loosen up quickly with some gentle pets and cookies. During her stay here at the Centre the staff brush her and she really enjoys it. Missy has not been around other kitties while she's been here so we are unsure how she will be with another kitty.

If you think I would be a great fit into your family, please contact the Orillia Animal Centre today.

Due to Covid theCentre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting the beautiful Missy, please email them at orillia@ontariospca.ca

Want to help the OSPCA?