Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Opal

Opal is a sweet kitty.

She is a 2 year old spayed female. Her fur is absolutely fabulous with her grey tabby markings. 

Opal is a very outgoing kitty - she loves attention, being pet, and her treats.

She is looking for a home where she doesn't have to share the loving with anyone - so a home where she is the only fur baby is the perfect home for her.

Her feline-ality is a Party Animal, "I'm a cat on a mission: PARTY! I love to play and explore and test my limits. I'd love to play with you, but I can make a toy out of anything: pencils, post-it notes, potatoes. If you're looking for some laughs and someone to liven up the party, think about inviting me."

If you think Opal would be the puurfect fit for you, please contact the Orillia Animal Centre today.

Due to Covid, the Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting beautiful Opal, please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca

