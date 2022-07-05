Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Oscar

Oscar, is waiting at the Orillia OSPCA Animal Centre for his fur-ever family.

He is a 4-year-old neutered male Feist mix.

Oscar is looking for a home with no kitties or small animals as he has a high prey drive due to his breed. Oscar is a happy boy who loves to play with other dogs, he has a lot of energy so a like-minded dog would suite him best. He is a very busy guy who is looking from an active family that can keep up with him.

Oscars canine-ality is a Busy Bee, "I'm a naturally playful, curious and trusting canine. Take me for a big walk every day; give me something to do. After my job's done, I'll curl up in front of the fire with you in the evenings."

If you are interested in adopting Oscar please email the Orillia Animal Centre at orillia@ontariospca.ca