Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Peaches

This week's Pure Country Pet is Peaches.

Peaches is a beautiful 6-year-old spayed female cat with gorgeous black fur.

She has made an impression on the staff at the Orillia Animal Centre as she waits to be adopted - they all love her big personality. They say she is looking for a home where she is the only fur baby in the house. She has been housed with other cats but she is not a fan of others.

She really likes her wet food and treats, and looks forward to it every morning. She loves attention and getting love, but she also likes her alone time, to sunbathe or to have a nice peaceful nap.

Peaches is not a shy kitty by any means, and she will let you know when she wants to be patted, and when she has had enough. She has a very playful side and loves feather wants - and will play with you as long as you want.

If you are interested in adopting Peaches, or any of our other pets waiting for fur-ever homes, please get in touch with the Orillia Animal Centre, by calling 705-325-1304 or email at orillia@ospca.ca. Due to Covid, the Centre is not open to the public, but they are still arranging adoptions over the phone, email or zoom.

