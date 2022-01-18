Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Penny

Penny is a sweet kitty who is looking for her new home. She is a 3-year-old spayed female, with the most beautiful dilute tortoiseshell colouring.

Penny came into the Orillia animal shelter as a stray and she is now waiting for a new home. She was a little timid at the beginning, and while she would likely prefer a quiet home, it won't take her long to feel comfortable with her new family.

Penny is currently in a foster home and she really enjoys the company of other kitties. Her favorite things to do include but are not limited to; snacking, belly rubs and toy mice.

If you think Penny would be a purrfect fit into your home contact the Orillia OSPCA animal centre.

Due to Covid, the centre is not open to the public, however adoptions can be done by phone, email, and zoom.

If you are interested in adopting beautiful Penny please email orillia@ontariospca.ca