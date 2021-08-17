Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Pepper

This weeks pure country pet is Pepper!

Pepper is a young adult spayed female bunny. She came into the Orillia Animal Centre's care as a stray so unfortunately they do not have much history on her.

She has such a great personality, and is very out going.

She is looking for a home where she can be primarily free ranged in the house, she is litter trained and ready for her new home.

Contact the Orillia Animal Cantre today if you are interested in adopting this amazing Bunny.

Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre

467 West St N

Orillia, ON L3V 5G1

705-325-1304

Fax: 705-325-1027